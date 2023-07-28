League of Legends Is Finally Getting an Overdue Mass Disenchant Feature

League of Legends players who've been around long enough to collect more than a handful of Champion Shards and other loot fragments through leveling up or through things like Prime Gaming tie-ins have probably been faced with the annoying exercise of disenchanting every single shard one by one. It's a trivial thing to be annoyed by, but when there's an animation associated with each disenchantment and the Blue Essence you get from them just barely outweighs the hassle of the process, it's easy to just let those Champion Shards sit there until a time when you're really pressed for Blue Essence.

That time may come sooner than expected now that Riot Games has announced the return of the Blue Essence Emporium, and Riot's also adding a long-awaited feature to coincide with it: a "mass disenchant" option. As the name suggests, this'll allow you to get rid of all of your Champion Shards in one fell swoop instead of doing them one at a time. All your shards will go away, and you'll see that Blue Essence counter will get one big bump instead of a bunch of incremental ones.

"Okay, for an update now I know you're all interested in, the return of the Blue Essence Emporium," said League's executive producer Jeremy in the new mid-year check-in video that was shared on Friday. "So it's coming back in Patch 13.17, and we have plans to bring it back twice a year moving forward. It'll look like what you've been used to in the past, but we've actually made some big tech improvements under the hood. We're also introducing mass disenchant before the Emporium goes live, so you can quickly disenchant unneeded Champion Shards and make it rain Blue Essence in preparation."

So, when's all this going to happen? As Riot Brightmoon said, the Essence Emporium itself will return in Patch 13.17 which, according to the patch schedule, is supposed to go live on August 30th. Since you'll probably want to be saving your Blue Essence until then to make sure you're stocked up for the opening of the Emporium, you can go ahead and let all of those Champion Shards pile up, too, unless you pull a shard for someone newish like Naafiri who you've been on the fence about getting.