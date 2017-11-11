League of Legends Releases Mid-patch Updates for Sona, Nunu, Other Champions

Update: Rumble was mistakenly included in the headline. Original story:

Several micropatches have gone live for a couple of League of Legends champions who weren’t performing well enough or were too strong with the new Keystone Runes.

Leading up to the release of Patch 7.22, the massive preseason patch that introduced the new Runes Reforged system, there were concerns about how some champions would perform with the new Keystone Runes. Nunu, for example, is a champion that’s historically had a hard time finding a Keystone that worked well while also feeling impactful, and the new runes offered a similar result for the Yeti Rider. He’s still got option that work, but to make the champion and others feel better all around, several buffs and one nerf have been distributed to a couple of different champions.

Below are all of the changes alongside their explanations from the patch notes, the last two for Diana and Rumble being more bug-oriented as opposed to balance:

Ivern “Ivern doesn’t have any Keystone that’s particularly amazing to him, and more than most, he’s feeling the lack of Windspeaker’s Blessing.” TRIGGERSEED SHIELD: 70/100/130/160/190 ⇒75/110/145/180/215

Nunu “Nunu also took a hit moving away from Stoneborn Pact, so we’re giving him a little bit of extra vitality early on.” Base Stats HEALTH: 540 ⇒590

Ornn “We didn’t account for all the bonus damage Ornn gets from bonus armor and magic resist – woops!” SEARING CHARGE DAMAGE: 20/40/60/80/100 ⇒30/50/70/90/110 SEARING CHARGE SHOCKWAVE DAMAGE: 40/80/120/160/200 ⇒50/90/130/170/210



Sona “Sona’s been having a blast on Runes Reforged, and while we want her to keep discovering new routes to be successful, having all paths leading to her victory seems overbearing.” Base Stats ARMOR: 30 ⇒28 BASE ATTACK DAMAGE: 50.04 ⇒46 ARIA OF PERSEVERANCE BASE HEAL: 35/55/75/95/115 ⇒30/50/70/90/110 ARIA OF PERSEVERANCE SHIELD STRENGTH: 30/55/80/105/130 ⇒ 25/50/75/100/125



Diana “Moonsilver Blade no longer applies a stack of Moonlight for 0.1 second after the third auto-attack.”

Rumble “Rumble no longer gains the bonus shield twice for using Scrap Shield while on danger-zone.”



Sona seems to be the only champion that’s certainly performing well enough to be nerfed for now, but others like Yorick may be looked at soon as they progress with the new runes.