League of Legends Players Can Now Vote for Riot’s Next Minigames

Voting is now open for League of Legends players to help Riot Games decide what three minigames should be created next with categories like Star Guardian, Omega Squad, and Pentakill on the table.

The minigame creation is part of the two-day project that’s run ever so often at Riot Games called the Thunderdome. This involves a team of Rioters working feverishly to bring minigames to life under the time constraints while keeping players involved every step of the way.

“Every so often at Riot, we run an internal 48-hour hackathon called Thunderdome. Last year, Team Player Voted Content (PVC) built and shipped an unofficial minigame, Ziggs Arcade Blast,” Riot Draggles said in a post on the League boards. “We were super excited to see many of you participating in the discussion, giving your input during development, and ultimately enjoying the game!”

Ziggs Arcade Blast that’s mentioned above was the last project to be released, a platformer featuring Ziggs in his Arcade skin that was released last August. This latest Thunderdome exercise appears to be the final one, though, with the three minigame event being called “Jam Packed,” a way for the now expanded Thunderdome team to have “one last hurrah.”

Over on the League boards where the Jam Packed Thunderdome was announced, a poll is now open to allow players to vote for their favorite themes. The top three themes will be turned into different minigames with almost no limitations regarding the engine, platform, or genre that’ll be used. All of the potential themes are listed below that can now be voted on by visiting the post and logging into your League of Legends account.

Star Guardian

Blood Moon

Dark Star

PROJECT

Pool Party

Pentakill

Omega Squad

At the moment, Star Guardian tops the poll with the majority of the votes, but with the top three themes being chosen for separate minigames, the poll is about more than just the No. 1 spot. Pool Party follows Star Guardians in second place with Pentakill narrowly beating out PROJECT for third place.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that this Thunderdome project doesn’t guarantee a minigame will be made available to the public.

“Typically the goal of Thunderdome projects isn’t to ship something to the public, and it’s important to note that this isn’t the team’s main goal either,” Riot Draggles said. “We want to focus on openly sharing the dev process with everyone. This will likely be the last time we ship something directly from a Thunderdome team, so let’s go out with a jam.”

Voting on the minigame themes closes on March 9 with development on the projects beginning on March 14.