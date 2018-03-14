New League of Legends Minigames Include Sidescrollers and Twin-stick Shooters

After the voting results for what themes League of Legends players wanted to see in the next minigames were revealed, Riot Games has now shared more info on what types of games the Jam Packed team will be creating.

With three projects underway, the Jam Packed team will be working on a sports arcade game, a “sidescrolling bullet hell” game, and a twin-stick shooter. These games will be supported by the three themes that were chosen by players, those games following the Pool Party, Star Guardian, and PROJECT themes, respectively.

Here are the teams, and here’s what they’re making! #teamjampacked Yellow – Pool Party-themed sports arcade game

Red – Star Guardian-themed sidescrolling bullet hell

Blue – PROJECT-themed twin stick shooter Got feedback/suggestions, or wanna see WIPs? https://t.co/vce5ef5ULF pic.twitter.com/8avzHwHR5w — Jam Packed (@teamjampacked) March 14, 2018

Riot Games, or rather the smaller team of Rioters called Jam Packed, revealed the results of the latest Thunderdome voting just a few days ago with the three themes mentioned above taking the top spots. Other themes like Omega Squad, Pentakill, and many more were included in the voting possibilities, but players picked these three themes as the most-wanted elements in the minigames.

This Thunderdome project is a recurring one that Riot Games holds ever so often, a challenge put on the Jam Packed team to create the minigames within just 48 hours. Players who recall last year’s challenge will remember that the result was Ziggs Arcade Blast, a minigame that featured Ziggs in his Arcade skin as he hopped and exploded around the platformer game. With the Jam Packed team divided into three smaller teams, one for each game, the clock is now ticking to see if they can pull off similar results with the three chosen themes.

The Jam Packed team is also providing several ways for players to keep up with the progress through Instagram and Discord as shown in the tweet above. However, League fans should know that there’s never a guarantee with these projects that the games will become full-fledged games that will be shipped to the public. To avoid instilling false expectations in players, Riot Draggles said back when this year’s Jam Packed event was first announced that the main goal of the team wasn’t to bring the games to the public.

“Typically the goal of Thunderdome projects isn’t to ship something to the public, and it’s important to note that this isn’t the team’s main goal either,” Riot Draggles said in the initial announcement post. “We want to focus on openly sharing the dev process with everyone. This will likely be the last time we ship something directly from a Thunderdome team, so let’s go out with a jam.”

