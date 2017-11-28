League of Legends Players Rank the Most Tilting Emotes

The new emotes that were added to League of Legends have been out for a while now, and as players have grown more used to them, they’re now able to determine which ones can easily tilt players the most.

Getting tilted by the emotes was one of the primary concerns when they were announced, and from the looks of them, it’s easy to imagine why. Some of them like the Blitzcrank emote with the robotic golem scratching his head next to a question mark looked like they were born in a forge dedicated to making the game unbearable for your opponents, but there are definitely some that are worst than the rest.

Reddit user Arxeon took the initiative of looking at all the new emotes out there and seeing which ones were the worst of the worst when it comes to frustrating opponents. After the thread started to gain some traction and others started pouring in with their comments, the list was revised based on others’ input to create a definitive list of which emotes will make you AFK before an inhibitor even goes down.

The list was broken down into tiers ranking the most tilting to the least, starting with a smug little penguin and ending with ones that’ll just slightly irk you when you see them. You can also check out the gallery above that shows all the emotes in order with proof of just how tilting they are.

S Tier:

M’Pengu

A Tier:

Vayne

Thumbs Up

Nice Try

Does Not Compute

B Tier:

Catch Me If You Can

Clean

Tahm Kench

C Tier:

Despair

Happy To See You

Surrender At 20

Topping the charts and reigning supreme as the most tilt-inducing emote is M’Pengu, and we’d have to agree with that decision. If you don’t see an emote within the list, it’s because it’s categorized in the D Tier, the tier that includes every other low-tilt emote. If mastery emotes could’ve been included in this list, we definitely would’ve wanted to see the Level 4 mastery emote here with its insanely satisfying “thonk” noise that’s can be almost as tilting as M’Pengu when you’re outplayed by a Level 4 champion.

You can check out the full list of emotes along with some community discussion as to why they’re ranked the way they are by checking out the entertaining Reddit post yourself.