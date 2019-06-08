League of Legends Reveals New Champion’s Abilities

There’s a new League of Legends champion that’s preparing to his Summoner’s Rift, and this character will make better use of the battlefield than most. Qiyana is the next League champion that’ll be added soon, a “highly mobile AD burst assassin” as Riot Games describes her, which means she’ll be an attractive pick for anyone who plays Zed or Yasuo and will be another problem for ADCs to deal with. Revealing the champion in full, Riot Games detailed what all of her environment-empowered abilities can do and showed how she’ll use these to hunt down her targets.

With Qiyana’s unique weapon, she can harness the powers of the elements around her by interacting with the river, a wall, or bushes. She’s got more than one dash, crowd control, and looks like she’ll be able to burst enemies down quickly assuming she can chain together her attacks correctly.

You can see Qiyana in action above, and all of her abilities are listed below.

Passive – Royal Privilege

The first attack or ability against an enemy champ deals bonus damage. This cooldown resets when she draws a new element.

Q – Edge of Ixtal

Qiyana slashes the area in front of her dealing damage. If her weapon is using an element, her weapon hurls forward as a projectile and explodes. River – Roots opponents on hit. Wall – Deals bonus damage to units with low health. Brush – Leaves a stealth trail that gives movement speed.



W – Terrashape

Targeting an element, Qiyana dashes forward to gather its power. While enchanted, she gains movement speed near the element, attack speed, and bonus damage.

E – Audacity

Qiyana dashes a fixed distance towards a target, dealing damage to them.

R – Supreme Display of Talent

Qiyana creates a shockwave, knocking back enemies. Any River, Brush, or Wall hit by the shockwave then explodes dealing damage and briefly stunning enemies.

“Having access to multiple dashes and increased movement speed around river, walls, and brush, means Qiyana should be looking to roam and pick up early kills,” Riot said about this new champion. “The extra gold and resulting damage items mean she’ll be able to take control of the map and turn any potential skirmish into a bloodbath.”

Since the different elements lend themselves to various effects, players will have to make sure they pick the right one at the correct time to start racking up these kills and gold though. The champion is expected to hit the Rift for testing next week, so players will get their first hands-on look at her then to see how the feels.