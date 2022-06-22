League of Legends Reveals Nilah's Abilities

Riot Games shared details on League of Legends' newest champion, Nilah, this week to show what the atypical bot laner can do. This includes a full rundown of her abilities which show that even though players will try to take her to other lanes, Riot clearly intends for her to be played in the bottom lane alongside another champion. With Nilah's kit now revealed, the champion should soon be available on the test servers for players to try out for themselves.

The gameplay trailer from before might've given this away, but Riot confirmed in the reveals from Wednesday that Nilah is indeed the first melee champion designed for the carry position in the bottom lane. Her abilities reflect that with some players already drawing comparisons to one of Mordekaiser's past iterations as well as Samira's kit.

Nilah's full set of abilities can be seen below:

Passive – Joy Unending

Nilah amplifies the healing and shielding abilities of nearby allies. Allies that heal or shield Nilah gain a bonus heal or shield for themselves. And when an allied champion heals or shields themselves near Nilah, she gives herself a bonus heal or shield.

If Nilah last hits an enemy minion, she and her nearest allied champion will gain the normal amount of shared experience, plus half of the experience that would have been lost due to sharing.

Q – Formless Blade

Active: Nilah's Formless Blade strikes in a line, damaging all enemies hit. Hitting an enemy will briefly increase Nilah's attack range and attack speed and empower her basic attacks, causing them to splash in a cone and deal additional damage.

Passive: Attacks and ability damage against champions ignore some of their armor and heal Nilah for part of the damage dealt. This effect scales with crit chance and converts any excess healing into a shield.

W – Jubilant Veil

Nilah shrouds herself in a Jubilant Veil and briefly gains bonus move speed, takes reduced magic damage, and dodges all incoming basic attacks.

Touching an ally champion hides them in the veil as well, but they'll be protected for a shorter period.

E – Slipstream

Slipstream lets Nilah dash through a target unit, traveling a fixed distance every time and damaging all enemies she passes through. She can store up to 2 charges at once.

Cast Formless Blade during Slipstream to pull a wave in your path, dealing damage after a quick delay and granting Formless Blade's enhanced basic attack effect.

R – Apotheosis

Nilah unleashes a surge of power, lashes her whip in an area around her and, with a final burst, pulls enemies in toward the center.

Apotheosis heals Nilah for part of the damage dealt, converting any excess healing into a shield. This effect scales with crit chance and is granted to nearby allies.

We haven't yet gotten a more detailed showcase of her abilities via the usual champion spotlight trailer just yet, but you can see the individual moves in action here while we wait on that more comprehensive trailer to drop.