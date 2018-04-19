League of Legends Is Reworking Nunu

Riot Games has officially announced that League of Legends’ Nunu will be the next Visual and Gameplay Update project.

The idea that Riot would be reworking the yeti rider and his faithful companion Willump first originated from a prior Champion Roadmap that included a teaser with an icy snowball being thrown. In the most recent Champion Roadmap that Riot Reav3 released for April, Riot confirmed that the theory is true and that Nunu is being added to the champion update schedule.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s finally time to let the Yeti out of the bag and start talking about the next big VGU we have planned,” Riot Reav3 said. “Nunu and Willump have aged very poorly over time, and as such we’ll be rebuilding them from the ground up.”

While Nunu isn’t a champion that’s played as often as other more interactive junglers like Kha’Zix, Jarvan IV, and others, the human-yeti combo still has a devoted playerbase and server as a perfect introductory jungler alongside Warwick. For those who enjoy Nunu’s current skillset, Riot says that it’s looking to preserve parts of the old kit when transitioning into the new.

“We won’t be throwing everything away, as the dynamic duo absolutely have a few iconic abilities worth keeping, but thematically, we feel Nunu and Willump belong in a more whimsical, light-hearted space. We want to thaw out these two’s relationship and boil down what their friendship really means to each other.”

While no additional details were offered on what Nunu’s new abilities will look like, it appears as though Riot will be looking to hone in on Willump’s identity as a fearsome yeti. While he and Nunu work together to achieve their counterjungling, objective-securing ways, the yeti almost feels like a taxi service for Nunu at times. Explaining what the current goal is for Nunu’s rework and how the champion should feel when played, Riot said that Willump’s enemies will know him for the massive yeti that he is.

“Nunu and Willump should capture the childlike feeling of having your first snowball fight or warming up next to a close friend on a cold winter night. It’s not all snowballs and hot chocolate though, as when our heroes backs are against the wall, Willump will make sure his enemies learn the true power of a Freljordian behemoth.”

No release timeframe was given for Nunu’s update, but look for it after Riot has finished Akali’s update, the next champion in line for a VGU.