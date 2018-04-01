League of Legends Returns to PAX East with Panels, Know Your Role Campaign

Riot Games is heading to PAX East once again to bring League of Legends straight to the players with panels, merch, and an “Own Your Role” campaign.

Just as it has in previous years, League of Legends will once again find a temporary home at PAX East when the event begins on April 5. Aside from being able to mingle with other League-minded individuals who are present at the event, PAX East attendees will also be able to shop through the League of Legends team shop that comes with some free shirts to signify what role you prefer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“League’s at its best with a squad of your buddies, so we’re letting you and your team show off in style with team role shirts,” the PAX East announcement plans read. “Assemble your team of five (one of each role) and head to the LoL Team Shop (Room #102A) to claim your free shirts. And if you’re headed to PAX solo or in a small group, just find some other League players on the show floor and form a team—look for attendees sporting one of our brand new LoL role lanyards, and pick one up yourself from Rioters walking the floor!”

Even if you’re not attending the event in person, you can still take part in the Own Your Role campaign by sharing your love for your favorite role online. Asking players to use the #OwnYourRole hashtag, players are encouraged to share their best stories about whatever role they preferred on Twitter and Instagram. The best stories among all the role tales will be featured on the official League of Legends Twitter and Instagram accounts as well from the time that PAX East starts to the time it ends on April 8. Riot Games has even already begun sharing the stories prior to the event’s start by featuring TSM’s top laner Kevin “Hauntzer” Yarnell.

Here’s @lolHauntzer on why he loves top lane

“I love playing top because the overall play style changes a lot. It can be a difficult role to learn since you have to adapt to various styles to perform well but it’s really rewarding once you master it.” #OwnYourRole pic.twitter.com/rpcZrYiZBd — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 30, 2018

Panels will also be held during the event that attendees can sit in on to learn more about both the competitive mindset in League and the process of modernizing champions. Those at home can also view the panels through Twitch’s PAX channel when they go live during the times below.

Mastering the Competitive Mindset in League of Legends

Friday, 4/6 @ 4 PM in Main Theater

Rivington Bisland III, Shoutcaster – Riot Games | Galen “Moon” Holgate, Jungler – CGA | Matt “Akaadian” Higginbotham, Jungler – OPT | Romain Bigeard, General Manager – OPT | Robert Yip, Head Coach – FLY

Better Buff Irelia: Modernizing League of Legends Champions

Saturday, 4/7 @ 4:30 PM in Main Theater

Gem Lim – Senior Concept Artist | John O’Bryan – Senior Narrative Writer | Sol Kim – Game Designer | Jason Hendrich – Animator | Mike Foster – Comms Dude

PAX East kicks off on April 5, so look for more to be shared by Riot Games as the event goes on.