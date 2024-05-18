Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Reveals Skaventide Launch Box

Games Workshop has officially debuted the starter box for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar's new edition. This week, Games Workshop debuted Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Skaventide, a new launch box that will help to usher in Warhammer: Age of Sigmar's new edition. The box contains 74 miniatures split between the Stormcast Eternals and the Skaven, along with four pieces of terrain and two rulebooks, one for the core game and one for the debuting Spearhead game mode, which offers a more streamlined and condensed experience. Also included in the launch box is everything else you need to play Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, such as range rulers and cards listing the abilities of individual units.

Skaventide will usher in Warhammer: Age of Sigmar's fourth edition, which also serves as a significant reworking of the rules for the popular fantasy-themed miniatures game. The rules include an emphasis on modularity, with certain game modes using additional rulesets in addition to universal core rule modes. As mentioned previously, Games Workshop is also emphasizing the new Spearhead game mode, which features pre-built army lists (the miniatures, as always, need assembling) and a condensed game that can be played in an hour.

Notably, Skaventide will also serve as the debut of the new line of Skaven miniatures. The Skaven are rat-like creatures aligned with chaos that are notoriously industrious and devious. The Skaven haven't received significant attention from Games Workshop in many years, but the new miniatures include several new units and resculpted miniatures. The Stormcast Eternals are also getting a new look, with the Ruination Chamber (a group of powerful reincarnated soldiers on the brink of losing themselves due to a flaw in the reincarnation process) making their debut via the launch box.

No price or release date has been announced for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Skaventide, but it's expected to come out this summer.