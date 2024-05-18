Final Redfall Update Coming with Offline Mode and More

Redfall from Arkane Austin will get one final update before the developer shuts down for good, the studio and Bethesda announced this week. This follows Microsoft's highly criticized decision to shut down Arkane Austin as well as three other studios under Bethesda and ZeniMax despite Arkane Austin's hits in the past such as the Dishonored games, 2017's Prey, and Deathloop. The final update doesn't yet have a release date, but we've already gotten a preview of some of the features it'll implement including a way for peole to play Redfall offline once work on the game stops.

The conclusive update for Redfall was announced on Friday similar to how one final update was announced and released for Hi-Fi Rush not long ago, another game that's being left in the past now that developer Tango Gameworks is being shut down. Over on X (formerly Twitter), Arkane Austin shared an overview of what's to come in the next and last update.

"Thank you for all your supportive messages," the studio said. "We are working to release our final update, Game Update 4, that brings revamped Neighborhood and Nest systems, Single Player Pausing, Offline Mode, and more. We'll provide additional details soon. Thank you all."

Redfall, like many other games, is one that requires an online connection to play. This is often perceived as a bad thing whenever it's confirmed to be a requirement for a game, and though it's easy to dismiss it initially under the assumption that everyone who's going to be playing a game like this probably has an Internet connection anyway, this offline play setting that's being added shows why people are so often against online requirements. If Arkane Austin was not planning to add the offline capabilities in this final update, Redfall would become much more difficult or impossible to play in the future.

Of course, many of those concerns are tied to preservation of games like Redfall seeing how nobody is really playing Redfall right now anyway. Prior to its launch, Redfall was under heavy scrutiny broadly for its gameplay and more specifically for its looting systems which felt shoehorned into a game Arkane Austin wasn't typically known for that instead felt like it was chasing trends. While it's impossible to track the active players on the Xbox platform, the Steam version of the game currently only has 32 people playing right now with a slightly higher peak of 51 achieved within the past day. Redfall's highest concurrent player count it ever hit was 6,124 players.