Riot Games Kills Another League of Legends Meme With Pizza Delivery Sivir

Riot Games appears to be striking down one more running League of Legends joke by releasing a Pizza Delivery Sivir skin.

The skin hasn’t been named just yet following teasers that were posted to different League of Legends social media accounts, so while the name may be something different, the basic concept is unmistakable. Pizza Delivery Sivir is a skin idea that’s been around for many years with the most notable appearance being seen back during PAX Prime in 2013 when Riot Games spotlighted the skin suggestion from the League community. Many years later, it looks as though the skin is finally becoming a reality along with two other skins that were previewed as well.

The skins for the other two champions don’t have quite the level of notoriety that Pizza Delivery Sivir has amassed over the years, but they both look like insta-buys for players that bring Galio and Alistar to the Rift often. Galio’s looks even stranger than Sivir’s with the champion outfitted in a big chicken costume with a bright orange apron and what looks like a No. 1 ribbon on his chest. His recall shows the champion doing a quick chicken dance before preparing some chicken in a fryer that pops up next to him. We’re not sure what to make of this skin, let alone what to call it, but hearing the “bacaw!” of an ulting Galio landing on enemies with a burst of feathers is something that we’ll hope to see in the very near future.

The final skin that was previewed is a more traditional one that appears to be Hextech Alistar. Mentions of Hextech technology permeate League of Legends with several champions like Annie, Galio, and Kog’Maw having their own Hextech skins as well, and Alistar looks to be the latest to join that crew. He’ll be the second support to get a Hextech skin alongside Janna, his having a recall that shows the champion breaking free of some Hextech chains that bind him to the ground before recalling.

This isn’t the first time that Riot Games has turned League of Legends memes into reality, and it hopefully won’t be the last. Baker Pantheon is one example of such a skin, a cosmetic that plays off of the champion’s joking reference to being a baker, and Beekeeper Singed is another that’s been suggested in the past and felt like a natural fit for the champ. But as those fighting for Star Guardian Urgot know, not every meme dream can come true. Riot discussed the idea of making skins like these into realities back in September around the time that the Star Guardian event was held and voiced their opinions on skins like these by saying that Riot hopes to be “very deliberate in making sure that a skin we give to players of a champion is something they actually want to play.”

A release patch and pricing for the three skins have not yet been revealed.