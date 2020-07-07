League of Legends Confirms Every Prestige Skin Champion for 2020

✖

League of Legends players can now know every champion that’s going to be getting a Prestige Edition skin for the rest of the year thanks to Riot Games’ latest update. Some of those are already available while other skins have already been announced and are on the way soon. As for the rest of the year, all we have now are names to know which champions are getting the skins and whether players will be able to obtain them by using Prestige Points or through events. Those Prestige Points still expire early next year as well, so if something catches your eye at all, you’ll want to make sure you spend them in time.

Back in January, Riot shared a list of champions that would be getting Prestige Edition skins in the first half of 2020. The clarity on the Prestige plans was a result of players feeling uncertain about spending any Prestige Points when the skins first started releasing because they didn’t know if their main would be getting a Prestige Edition skin later on. Riot announced then that it would share the names of champions getting skins and would follow up later in the year for plans for the second half of 2020 after they were finalized.

🪙 PRESTIGE! 🪙 Here's the lowdown on the League of Legends prestige skins coming in the second half of 2020!https://t.co/2A0P8qHlVJ #LoL pic.twitter.com/zcrDQvIehM — League of Legends UK (@uk_lol) July 7, 2020

Now, with that second update released, we know who will be getting Prestige Edition skins this year. You can find those names below broken up by how players will obtain them.

2020 Prestige Point Skins:

Arcanist Zoe (releasing in 10.14)

Yasuo

Soraka

2020 Event Prestige Skins:

Teemo

Ezreal

Sett

Kai'Sa

Diana

Riot also noted that it’ll be trying something different with two of the skins, namely the ones for Soraka and Kai’Sa. For Soraka, Riot said it’ll be debuting the “first Prestige Edition of a previously-released skin” to see how players feel about past releases getting Prestiges later on. It wasn’t said which skin this was, but Soraka has plenty of acclaimed skin lines to pick from like the Nightbringer/Dawnbringer and Star Guardian cosmetics.

Kai’Sa’s skin will mark the first time a League champion has gotten two Prestige Edition skins. Riot said the K/DA Prestige Edition skin for Kai’Sa was released back when it was really defined what a Prestige skin was and that getting those skins is much more difficult than it is now. It was also clarified on Twitter that this will be a new skin and not a rerelease of the K/DA cosmetic.

