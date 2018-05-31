League of Legends Reveals Pyke Gameplay Trailer

“Some champs just want to watch the world drown,” teases Riot Games with their latest gameplay spotlight for the newest League of Legends champion Pyke. The Bloodharbor Ripper shows off his abilities first hand with the latest video and the more and more we see of this support character … the more we’re kind of scared.

With the video above, we see some of his abilities in action, including his Passive ‘Gift of the Drowned Ones.’ As the progression continues, players also get a chance to witness the Bone Skewer, the Ghost Water Dive, the Phantom Undertow, and Death from Below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As Pyke, you’re a cutthroat who cripples and kills all who cross you—which is everyone you come across,” describes the dev team. “Start by stalking your victims with a Ghostwater Dive, lurking right at the edge of their vision. Resurface with a swift Bone Skewer to butcher multiple enemies at point-blank range. Hold the blade a little longer to harpoon just one foe instead, reeling them in to your territory before gutting them like a fish.”

“Get even more aggressive by rushing foes with a Phantom Undertow, leaving opponents paralyzed with fear as the rest of your crew closes in. When you smell blood in the water, finish the job with Death from Belowto clinch the kill and cross multiple names off your list.”

Riot Games has previously warned fans to “Never Turn Your Back on the Sea,” and now we can definitely see why. He’s powerful, there is no doubt about that, and the creators behind the latest champion want to make his transition a little less daunting for those looking at a new main:

Bone Skewer’s harpoon always pulls your catch the same distance—which means charging up and spearing an enemy right in front of you will fling them backwards into the jaws of your team.

Take a second to slip out of sight after a skirmish and let Gift of the Drowned Ones recover a significant chunk of lost health. You don’t have to leave the area entirely—use Ghostwater Dive to circle enemies like a shark before going back in for the kill.

Once you’ve put enemies in lane underwater, don’t hesitate to swim somewhere else and pick up kills across the map. Ghostwater Dive and Phantom Undertow double as mobility, letting you quickly segue from one crime scene to the next. Just make sure to signal your crew before diving into dangerous waters.

You can read more about the Bloodharbor Ripper, including more details about each specific ability, right here.