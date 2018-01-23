League of Legends Reverts Rengar’s Q, Other Changes on PBE

The new League of Legends PBE cycle will host some significant changes for Rengar including the revert of his Savagery (Q) back to its old empowered form.

Rengar’s been a topic for probably changes for quite some time now with Riot saying in the past that they weren’t too happy with the updated version of Rengar and were exploring further changes. Those changes have now been revealed with buffs to several areas of the hunter’s kit, the two most notable changes affecting his Savagery and Thrill of the Hunt (R).

Base stats

Base AD:: 68+1.5 AD/lvl >>> 65 + 3 AD/lvl

P changes

Bonetooth buff:: 1/3/7/13/20 flat AD and % bonus AD >>> 1/4/9/16/25% bonus AD and AP

Leap distance from target on landing:: 100 >>> 50

Savagery – Q Revert (do the backstroke)

Base – Rengar’s next attack deals 10/45/80/115/150 (+1.1 TAD) damage

Empowered – Rengar’s next attack deals 30-240 (+1.3 TAD) damage and grants + 50-101% AS for 5 seconds.

Q grants ferocity and Attack Speed vs. towers, but does not deal bonus damage.

Particles and sounds have been added/re-added to support the old Q animation and buffs. This includes stuff for skins.

Old icon is back.

Thrill of the Hunt – R Changes

Range at which enemies can sense Rengar:: 2000/3000/4000 >>> 1600

Range at which Rengar can track the nearest enemy:: 2000/3000/4000 >>> 2500/3000/3500

Movement Speed:: 40% >>> 40/50/60%

Closest enemy leap bonus:: Crit >>> 150/250/350 (+.8 bonus AD, +.8 AP) physical damage.

Riot Games’ August “Jinxylord” Browning also explained on the PBE post that detailed the changes that the main goal is to make Rengar more fun for his mains to play him while also keeping some of the benefits of his assassin update. Another goal that this smaller update is also tackling is giving Rengar players the ability to complete some off-meta builds. Crit Rengar, bruiser builds, AP double-roar builds, and the ever-popular Lethality build are all combinations that are being considered.

Like all changes on the PBE, it was also stressed that these tweaks for Rengar are purely experimental at the moment and may not ship in the form that they’re presented. But for now, players can head to the PBE to try out the smallcat’s new builds and his ability changes while leaving feedback for Riot to make additional changes.