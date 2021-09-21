League of Legends Reveals New Halloween, Prestige Skins

Riot Games revealed a couple of new League of Legends skins this week that make up this year’s selection of Halloween cosmetics. They include a number of different skins in the Bewitching theme as well as one Prestige Edition cosmetic for Morgana that offers a new take on the champion’s Bewitching skin which has been out for several years now. A release date has not been set yet for these new skins, but they’ll spend some time on the PBE first for testing before they’re available for everyone to own.

Including the new Prestige Edition cosmetic, a total of six different champions are getting this year’s Bewitching skins. Those champions are Fiora, Nami, Poppy, Syndra, Yuumi, and lastly, Morgana. You can see each of those champions and their skins below after they were shared on social media in the PBE preview videos that Riot typically releases when new skins are announced. Their splash arts were also shared if you want to get a better look at the artworks for the champions and their skins.

We are here to BEWITCH you this #PBE Preview! 🪄



Bewitching Fiora, Nami, Poppy, Syndra, Yuumi & Prestige Edition Morgana! 🎃

For those wondering why Morgana is getting a Prestige Edition skin for one of her older cosmetics and not a new one, this isn’t the first time that Riot has done this. It was done previously for Soraka’s Star Guardian skin, and it was done more recently whenever LeBlanc got her Prestige Edition version of her Coven skin. Riot’s updated Prestige Edition plans for the rest of 2021 that were shared months ago confirmed that Morgana’s would be for a previously released skin and that even though the original Bewitching skin only cost 975 RP, “the Prestige version will have additional features relative to base to ensure it’s of equal value as Prestige versions of 1350 RP skins.”

While League may not refer to these skins explicitly as the Halloween cosmetics, that’s what they essentially are. They’re instead part of the “Harrowing” festivities which take different forms each year, but players are pretty much always guaranteed at least a few Halloween-themed skins each time. Past years’ Harrowing events have sometimes included limited-time game modes like Doom Bots of Doom where the bots were set to ultra-challenging difficulties and had enhanced abilities, but Riot hasn’t yet announced any plans to bring back anything of the sort this year.

League of Legends players will be able to test these new skins on the PBE first before they go live to be purchased.