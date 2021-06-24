More League of Legends Champions Are Getting Prestige Skins This Year

✖

The rest of League of Legends’ Prestige Edition skins have been confirmed for the rest of the year to let players know which champions will be getting these cosmetics. We don’t know yet which themes the rest of 2021’s Prestige Edition skins will follow, but we know how they’ll be distributed and, in some situations, whether they’ll be totally new skins or new versions of older cosmetics released previously.

Our last update on this year’s Prestige skins came in March, and like last time, plans have changed again. Riot said previously it had to delay its cosmetic update focused on “rare and exclusive content,” and that update has been delayed again to 2022. Riot said it shared that info to be transparent with players about the status of the update, but one positive of that delay is that the Prestige Points for 2020 will persist through the rest of 2021 to allow people to buy more skins with their saved points.

“The upside is that 2020 Prestige Points will extend through the end of 2021—yes, we realize that at this point we could've just made a 2021 version,” said product manager Adriaan “KenAdamsNSA” Noordzij. “Those of you who complete all 2020 and 2021 Event Pass milestone missions will have earned 400 Prestige Points in total. The final Prestige Point shop has been moved back to December, when you'll have access to the full set of 2020 and 2021 prestige skins (five more than if we had run the shop next month).”

As for the rest of 2021’s skins, the full list of Event Prestige and Prestige Points skins can be found below. Some of them have already been announced or released while others like the ones for Brand and Morgana are totally new.

Event Prestige

Lunar Beast Fiora

Space Groove Lulu

PROJECT: Sylas

Ruined Pantheon (on PBE, releasing patch 11.14)

LeBlanc (for a previously released skin)

Kayn

Volibear

Brand

Prestige Points

Battle Academia Leona

Conqueror Jax

PROJECT: Zed

Morgana (for a previously released 975 RP skin; the Prestige version will have additional features relative to base to ensure it's of equal value as Prestige versions of 1350 RP skins)

Plans for what’s now being called the “Mythic Content Overhaul” include a modernization of Gemstones and Hextech skins as well as a way to get Prestige skins without spending money. We don’t know much about those plans yet, but that should change in the future as we get closer to the update’s 2022 release window.