Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Two of Some of the Best RPGs Ever Made Are Coming Soon

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers may soon be able to play two of some of the best RPGs ever made, and two RPGs made timely by a major 2023 release. When you think of the greatest games ever made, you probably think of many RPGs. There's a reason role-playing games are so popular. That said, they weren't always as popular as they are now. Back in the 90s and early 2000s, not only were they not as popular, but they had a bit of a stigma around them at times. That said, many of the best games of that time -- just like now -- were RPGs.

Two great examples of this both come the way of BioWare, the team best known in the modern era for Mass Effect and Dragon Age. Before it created these series though it made many other classic RPGs, such as Baldur's Gate in 1998 and Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn in 2000. Both are widely considered some of the most important and greatest RPGs ever released, ad evident by their 92 and 95 on Metacritic, respectively.

Right now, there is no official word that the pair of RPGs are coming to Xbox Game Pass following the release of Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However, as Idle Sloth notes over on X, there is mounting evidence the pair of games are coming to Xbox Game Pass.

What is odd is there has been evidence of this happening since August, so it's unclear what the hold up is. In fact, it may indicate that it is no longer happening, but further developments since then suggest otherwise. Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation, and so far none of the implicated parties have touched any of this, or any of the previous developments, with a comment. If for some reason this changes -- which is unlikely -- we will update the story accordingly.

