League of Legends Dev Hilariously Explains How to Admit You’re a Yasuo Main

Just like any other MOBA, League of Legends players have those select few champions that they love to play as with main that rises above them all. As someone that (yes, I know) loves me some Teemo, I can understand that maybe admitting to a particular main could be a challenging feat. How to do you break the news to your loved ones, won’t anyone think of the children!?

Riot Games took a break during their Ask Riot segment to joke around a little bit with players when one fan asked “How do you tell your mom you’re a Yasuo main (how do u tell ur mom ur a yasuo main)?” Their response? About as silly as you’d expect:

“Sit her down,” they started as if we were taking part in an intervention. “Tell her you have bad news. It started when you were a young child. In your first game of kickball you kicked the ball the wrong way. Repeatedly. They told you you had no skills. Desperate to find a hobby in which you excelled, you joined another team. A dodgeball team. The first time a ball hit you, a rage began to smolder. Your team had let it happen. It didn’t matter that you didn’t doge, what mattered was your team was bad.”

“Teamwork was just talk. Sick by the notion that they could win, you were taken by a tempest of emotions, until a single thought shone through. They said you had no skills. But they were wrong. You had a very, very good one. You stood still, a mad grin spreading across your face, silently requesting, no, demanding, the enemy to hit you. And they did. The cries of your teammates were lost to the wind as they were defeated. And deserved it. Elated, you took your last breath as an ordinary person. You’ve since joined the ranks of the most anathematized group known to existence, Yasuomains, whose glory is known across the globe.

You take your mother’s hand in your own and tell you have found a place where one has no need of skill. You have found a home, one to which only another intinginterested recruit has a key.”

Or, they added, when all else fails just “dodge the question until she rage quits.” Come on, can’t ‘The Unforgiven’ find a little forgiveness?