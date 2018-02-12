Complete Your Star Guardian Collection With This League of Legends Sale

League of Legends players will soon be able to round out their Star Guardian skin collection with both new and old skins going on sale for a limited time.

Composed of the first five Star Guardian champions and later expanded with five additional champs that joined the Star Guardian lineup, the majority of the skins cost 1350 RP with the exception of Star Guardian Ahri and Star Guardian Jinx that typically cost 1820 each. A couple of Star Guardian icons will also be on sale during the event if you choose to opt for purchasing a more expensive bundle as well.

If you missed out on the first wave of the new Star Guardian skin when they were first released, this’ll be players’ first chance to get the more recent skin at a discount. This is part of the Early Sales that come each month and give an opportunity to buy relatively new skins at a discount, but if you miss out on this sale it’ll be a while before they return again with a discount.

In addition to the Early Sales, the older Star Guardian skins will also be on sale for an even cheaper price, 50 percent off of their original cost. This appears to exclude Star Guardian Jinx, however, who’s sold through a bundle with the champ and two icons included.

Below are all of the skins and bundles along with their reduced RP prices that can be purchased during the sale that starts on Feb. 26 and lasts until March 5:

Star Guardian Miss Fortune – 975

Star Guardian Soraka – 975

Star Guardian Syndra – 975

Star Guardian Ahri – 1350

Star Guardian Ezreal – 975

Star Guardian Lux – 675

Star Guardian Janna – 675

Star Guardian Poppy – 675

Star Guardian Lulu – 675

Mayhem and Magical Mediums Bundle – 1822 RP (2309 RP if you need Jinx) Star Guardian Jinx Jinx Kuro Icon (1 RP) Shiro Icon (1 RP)



The announcement post says that the sale will run from the dates provided above with an end on March 5, but the description for the sale on the older skins said that the skins “will be on 50% off sale from now through March 5, 2018,” though the discount is not showing up in the in-game client at the time this is written.