Watch League of Legends’ New Swain Login Animation

A new login animation for Swain has now been added to the League of Legends PBE prior to the champion’s full release.

Like any champion that’s either reworked or newly released, the champ’s debut is celebrated with a special login animation that fits the champion’s theme. Swain’s login is no exception, a no-nonsense animation and music that portrays the champion’s rigid personality and military background.

The video was uploaded by the YouTube account frostyNinja, an account that collects all of the login screens as they’re added to the PBE before becoming available on everyone’s live clients. This new login animation follows another one that was recently revealed to PBE players, the Lunar Revel login theme that includes skins for Lunar Empress Lux, Lunar Guardian Nasus, and Lunar Guardian Warwick.

Swain’s initial reveal included information about the champion’s new abilities and an insights post that came later revealed more details about the champion’s creation process. The champion is currently on the PBE for testing with the following abilities at his disposal:

PASSIVE: RAVENOUS FLOCK

Ravenous : Swain can periodically right-click any nearby immobilized enemy champion to rip out a Soul Fragment, damaging and pulling them toward him.

: Swain can periodically right-click any nearby immobilized enemy champion to rip out a Soul Fragment, damaging and pulling them toward him. Flock: Enemy champions leave behind a Soul Fragment when they die. Shadowy ravens scavenge nearby Soul Fragments, healing Swain for a portion of his maximum health. Swain can store several fragments at once.

Q: DEATH’S HAND

Swain unleashes several bolts of eldritch power in front of him, each damaging the first enemy struck. Enemies can intercept multiple bolts, but only take full damage from the first. Bolts pierce through units they kill, restoring a portion of Swain’s mana.

W: VISION OF EMPIRE

Swain opens a demonic eye at a target location, damaging and slowing all enemies in the area after a moderate delay.

Vision of Empire deals extra damage to champions caught in the explosion, reveals them, and grants Swain a Soul Fragment for each champion hit.

E: NEVERMOVE

Swain projects his demonic hand forward, damaging all enemies in its path. The hand returns to Swain and explodes on the first enemy hit, damaging and rooting all enemies caught in the blast.

R: DEMONIC ASCENSION