League of Legends’ Teamfight Tactics Mode Is Now Live in North America

League of Legends players in North America don’t have to wait any longer for Teamfight Tactics to be released. The new game mode is out now and is fully playable for players in that region, so anyone who tried it on the PBE or is experiencing it for the first time can now take part. North America is one of the first regions to gain access to the mode while it enters its open beta stage, and others will be able to play later on throughout the week.

Riot Games announced on Tuesday that it’d be releasing the Teamfight Tactics mode on Wednesday in North America, and it’s now gone live as promised. It’s an autobattler game that features champions, items, and other units from the main League of Legends game as eight different players fight against one another after amassing their armies. The game mode has launched with 50 champions to start with though, so you may not find your main in the lineup just yet.

“Set in the fractured, dream-like Convergence, Teamfight Tactics is a new game mode in League that pits you against seven opponents in a free-for-all war for supremacy,” Riot said about the game mode. “Build the ultimate team, power-up your forces, then watch the battle unfold. Do you have what it takes to be the last player standing?”

You’ll have Little Legends to cheer you on during your fight, a new feature that’ll serve as your avatar in Teamfight Tactics matches. There are several to choose from at the start – and you’ll get one for free – but you can evolve them as well.

If you haven’t been following along with Teamfight Tactics during its development and its closed beta stages, you can find out everything you need to know about the game by checking out Riot’s how-to-play guide. It works quite differently from a normal game of League whether you’re used to playing on the Summoner’s Rift, Howling Abyss, or Twisted Treeline, but you’ll recognize some features and mechanics from the main game.

Hey there tacticians! I know there has been a lot of confusion and frustration that we shared release times in PT (UTC -7), so I’ve updated our graphic to display them in local time to the best of my knowledge. Sorry again for the confusion!#loldev #tft pic.twitter.com/oYYVsJlMWh — SapMagic (Ed Altorfer) (@RiotSapMagic) June 26, 2019

For those who aren’t in North America, Japan, or Oceania, you’ll have to wait just a bit longer to play Teamfight Tactics. Its rollout should be completed by Friday assuming everything goes well, and Riot has shared a helpful chart shown above to let you know when it’ll be playable in your region.