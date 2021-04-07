Next League of Legends Update Will Help 5 More Champions Become Junglers

✖

League of Legends’ next update is dropping soon, and with it comes some changes that’ll affect a few champions who may soon find new homes in the jungle. That’s because one of the goals of the update is to adjust five champions’ abilities and stats so that they can better perform against the monsters in the jungle and therefore exist in roles other than the ones they already typically are confined to.

The five champion who will get buffed in the update are Zed, Darius, Mordekaiser, Morgana, and Diana. Seeing these five in the jungle isn’t totally unheard of since they’ve all been viable to at least some degree in the role in the past, but they’ve never been able to excel against the more common jungle picks. They still might not be able to compete with a Hecarim or an Udyr after their buffs, but they’ll at least have some things going for them in the jungle.

11.8 Patch Preview with tentative changes: Feedback always welcome, the team is still making final adjustments on a few of these. pic.twitter.com/CmvKpDRl72 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) April 6, 2021

Mark “Riot Scruffy” Yetter, the Gameplay Design Director working on League of Legends, shared the plans for the champion buffs in the second image of the tweet above. They’re found at the bottom of that image in the “Champion Adjustments” section, but you can also find them broken down below to see what’s changing.

Zed Jungle

P On-Target Cooldown applied on all units >>> only applies on champions; P [REMOVED] Monster Damage Bonus of 100%; P Monster Damage Cap :: 200-500 >>> 300 at all levels but applies to epic monsters only

Darius Jungle

Passive Monster Damage Bonus :: 175% >>> 300%

Mordekaiser Jungle

P Damage capped at 28-164 against monsters >>> Capped at 180 against monsters at all levels [NEW] P Basic attacks and abilities grant stacks and refresh on damage to all Monsters

Morgana Jungle

W Monster Damage Bonus :: 150% >>> 200%

Diana Jungle

P Damage amplified by 150% against monsters >>> 300%; Attack Speed :: 10-40% (based on level) > 20-40%

All of the champions getting buffed above had parts of their kit that dealt with monsters anyway to prevent them from being too overpowered when it came to jungling or taking major objectives, so it makes sense that each of the buffs we’ve seen outlined dealt with changing those monster interactions to strengthen the champions. We’ll see these changes released in the Patch 11.8 update, so expect to see a few new champions queueing up for the jungle role soon.