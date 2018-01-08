New Leak Hints at Immortal Redneck’s Nintendo Switch Release Date

When you find yourself de-mummified and trapped inside of an ancient tomb with nothing but your southern know-how and a shotgun, there’s only one way out. That way, of course, gets complicated when you add mystical demons and magic to the mix. Immortal Redneck, an indie game by Crema, looks like it’s officially coming to the Nintendo Switch after rumors earlier this month began to circulate about the new port.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Immortal Redneck first released in late Spring of 2017, and has received overall Very Positive reviews on Steam. The first person shooter is more unique than it looks, which, admittedly, is already pretty unique. It boasts an old-school FPS feel with “frantic gameplay” and an arcade style, with nine playable character classes that players can switch through during the game. Here are some of the other features:

RogueLite mechanics: randomly generated dungeons, classes, skills, permanent death but with gameplay progression

Over 50 different weapons: traditional firearms, magical, mythological, futuristic or just plain weird weapons including a Potato Launcher. You name it, this game has it

Over 100 scroll modifiers: Each scroll picked up in-game changes your current run, for good (convert your enemies in to chickens) or for bad (reduces your speed of movement) and everything in between!

Over 35 enemies: mummies, sarcophagus, flying skulls, humanoid snakes, big fat warriors… All willing to kill you

Huge bosses: two in each pyramid with unique gameplay

Merchant: Buy equipment and supplies that will be maintained between different games, even when you die

Skill Rooms: hone your skills in rooms focused on platforming and avoiding a variety of traps

Twitch Quest: special mode for streamers, your community will vote on what happens next

Needless to say, the shooter may be a unique entry into Nintendo’s indie market, but it’s definitely one that’s going to stand out for its innovative mechanics and nostalgic feel.

Immortal Redneck is out now for PC.