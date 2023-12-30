LeBron James Announces He Will Be Streaming Video Games

LeBron James has announced that he will be streaming video games very soon. Streaming has become a major source of entertainment for millions of people around the world. Whether it be streaming on a social media app like Instagram or TikTok or a big live streaming platform like Twitch. While a lot of the biggest streamers out there are otherwise ordinary people who managed to make it big, it also used by celebrities to connect with their fans. Actors, singers, and other famous people have made careers out of streaming as it's a way for them to engage with their audience while also playing their favorite games. Snoop Dogg is a pretty prominent streamer and can be found usually playing Madden.

Earlier today, LeBron James announced that he plans to start streaming Madden soon as well. He hasn't picked where he's going to start streaming and is seeking recommendations. As of right now, it's unclear when he may start up the streams, especially since the NBA season is currently in full swing. James will likely be busy traveling and practicing, but everyone needs a little down time, so we can count on some LeBron James streams in the future. When this happens, LeBron James will likely be one of the biggest celebrities to live stream out there. Twitch or YouTube would make the most sense for LeBron James to stream to given the built in familiarity many people already have with it, but it's possible the NBA superstar will go elsewhere. Drake does some streams on Kick from time to time, so there is a precedent for celebrities streaming there. It wouldn't be surprising if Kick and other platforms are offering money to LeBron James to stream with him, but given he's one of the biggest talents in the world, it's hard to imagine that sways him much.

Thinking of live streaming my @EAMaddenNFL games when I play. 🤔. Who should I stream with? Meaning which platform brand 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2023

Either way, it all goes to show just how prevalent streaming is. It's incredibly accessible and seems like it could be a major tool for celebrities going forward. Whether or not LeBron James will play any NBA 2K in the future remains to be seen, but it seems like something that 2K would probably want to arrange if possible.