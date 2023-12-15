Nicki Minaj Makes Huge Appearance on Kai Cenat's Twitch Stream

Nicki Minaj recently joined Kai Cenat's Twitch stream and as you may expect, it was fairly chaotic. Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and social media influencers are sort of becoming a new kind of celebrity. Some of these people can have hundreds of thousands of people actively watching them while they have millions of more following them. Their influence is pretty unrivaled due to their close connection with their fans given they're constantly interacting with them on a daily basis through social media. What's more impressive is that a lot of these people manage to build such incredible audiences with just a computer, phone, and/or webcam. The cost of entry isn't too high and so long as you're entertaining and can stay consistent, you can build a pretty steady base.

With that said, these streamers are making big deals with huge companies to promote things and host elaborate events. However, Kai Cenat may have just beaten everyone else out with his latest stream. The incredibly successful Twitch streamer invited rapper Nicki Minaj to come join his Twitch stream. Why? We don't really know, it seems like it may have been to promote her new song in a relatively lowkey way, but it is an interesting place to choose to do that. Nevertheless, Nicki Minaj came over to Kai Cenat's house at 3AM, supposedly 4 hours after she was meant to show up, and hung out with the streamer and other people in his home. The stream was full of incredibly hilarious moments, primarily with Nicki Minaj roasting Kai Cenat on a repeated basis. She called him annoying, suggested she'd need alcohol in order to be able to tolerate him, and much more. You can view some highlights from the stream below, including a group of people dancing to her new song on stream.

"I'm not an alcohol person, but I might need it dealing with you because you are very annoying" 😭😭 #NickiKai pic.twitter.com/ufNRwbM6Wi — d r e w (@its_nadaaa) December 14, 2023

this shit had me in tears why’d he do that unprovoked 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1cAJXlMnXp — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) December 14, 2023

LMFAOOOO why would she say this pic.twitter.com/ol3kaA05yz — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) December 14, 2023

Nicki Minaj joins Kai Cenat stream and things are getting wild already 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/63yhpAwpJ0 — Domain ➐ (@domainsdomain) December 14, 2023

Nicki Minaj and Kai Cenat dancing to her brand new song "Everybody" 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/WcXfd8OMAY — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) December 14, 2023

Needless to say, it was quite the party. Whether or not Nicki Minaj will return to Kai Cenat's stream again in the future is a mystery. It seems like despite her being frequently annoyed with him that she had fun, but we'll see if she graces us with her presence again in the future.