Pro Call of Duty Player Banned From Tournaments After Watching Sexual Content on Twitch

A professional Call of Duty player was banned from participating in tournaments for a while after he was watching a sexually charged stream during a Warzone tournament. There are a ton of ways to entertain yourself on the internet nowadays. Twitch has tons of content ranging from video game streams, game shows, talk shows, and much more. Over the last few years, Twitch users have been trying to find new "metas" that maximize views and therefore income. One of the ways this has happened is that Twitch has become a lot more sexual with streamers wearing as little clothing as possible, doing proactive dances, and overall making content that is seen as sexually charged. Twitch has been a bit cryptic on what's allowed and what's not due to inconsistent rules and enforcement, but all of that changed earlier this week. Twitch now allowsusers to stream "artistic nudity", do poledancing and strip teases, and more. It's all been a bit controversial given how explicit it can all be.

With that said, things got even more controversial when this kind of content mistakenly found its way on to a Call of Duty tournament. During a break, some Call of Duty commentators were talking and on a screen behind them, one of the participants' streams could be seen. Streamer Jukeyz was seen watching a Twitch stream where a girl was prancing around in a provocative reindeer costume. The commentators found it pretty amusing and it was quickly covered up by those in the control booth, but Activision didn't find it as funny. Jukeyz was informed that he has been banned from participating in tournaments for the next two months, if not longer. The streamer noted it was a total accident and isn't sure how to fix the situation. A lot of players are displeased with how the situation has been handled.

I have no words for this I was just trying to hit a regain sorry @CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/cpj9eJwk2z — Li (@Jukeyz) December 13, 2023

Just got banned for competing in @Activision ran tournaments for at least 2 months for what happened yesterday it wasn't intentional at all, I don't know what to do or say I wonder if I can appeal it. 😰 — Li (@Jukeyz) December 14, 2023

It's unclear if Activision will revert its decision or not. It does seem like it was on purpose and was likely a total accident that it appeared on stage. The streamer likely assumed his stream wasn't being broadcast from the official tournament stream, which led to an unfortunate situation for Activision. The stream also didn't break any Twitch rules, was relatively difficult to see anything of note, and was fairly brief.