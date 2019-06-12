Breath of the Wild’s Short-Haired Zelda Takes Internet By Storm

When it comes to video games, there are some heroines you cannot overlook. For Mario, there is Princess Peach in all her pink glory. Other titles left up characters like Lara Croft or even Isabella from Animal Crossing. As for the Legend of Zelda, it is Zelda who lives at the top of the chain, and it looks like Nintendo is making a change to the heroine.

After all, a brand-new trailer has confirmed the princess has cut her hair, and the Internet is beside itself over the change.

Recently, Nintendo took the gaming world by storm when it announced news fans thought was far from being released. The company hit up E3 with its direct stage, and it ended with confirmation that a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is in development. A short trailer was shown to shown to rile fans up, and it did just that with Zelda.

The creepy clip, which can be seen above, begins with some green mystical ruins coming up to the screen before Link and Zelda show up. The pair appear like they’ve come from the ending of Breath of the Wild given their clothes and appearance. However, Zelda seems to have chopped off her long hair while Link has left his grow out. The heroine is wearing her short locks down but with its front layers braided back, and fans cannot help but stan Zelda harder than ever before because of the look.

No, really. It has become a Twitter phenomenon. All you have to do is search the heroine, and a whole world of fan-art will greet you there like it does in the slides below.

So far, there is no word on what prompted Zelda to chop her hair off, but the heroine is allowed to change up her look however she prefers. There is no telling when this Breath of the Wild sequel will even drop of if it will hit up the Nintendo Switch, but this teaser has got fans feeling satisfied. With several more Legend of Zelda titles coming out in the next year, the wait for short-haired Zelda will be worth it if it means we get more footage like that seen in this recent trailer!

So, what do you make of this new hairdo? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

