Nintendo Reveals Where ‘Breath of the Wild’ Fits in the ‘Legend of Zelda’ Timeline

Despite Nintendo saying earlier this year that fans didn’t need to worry about where the breathtaking Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild story fit into the franchise’s timeline, it seems that the company just confirmed where it lies in relation to the rest of the games.

One Nintendo fan took to Resetera to point out a recent change to the Legend of Zelda website that includes a convergence of all timelines with Breath of the Wild appearing at the end of each represented branch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep in mind, this is a perceived timeline given on the official Nintendo website, though for those that are very particular about any timeline info, it’s important to remember that Nintendo did in fact say they weren’t “ever” going to officially reveal where Breath of the Wild fits in at.

“[With Breath of the Wild] we got a lot of responses from adult players who said they felt the same way playing this game as they did when they used to be hooked on video games when they were younger,” said producer Eiji Aonuma in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — Creating a Champion hardcover that recently released. “In books like the recently released The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia, we revealed where each Zelda game fell on a timeline and how their stories related, but we didn’t do that for Breath of the Wild.”

“There is a reason for that. With this game, we saw just how many players were playing in their own way and had those reactions I just mentioned,” he added. “We realized that people were enjoying imagining the story that emerged from the fragmental imagery we were providing. If we defined a restricted timeline, then there would be a definitive story, and it would eliminate the room for imagination, which wouldn’t be as fun.”

That being said, he also mentioned earlier in 2018 that Breath of the Wild situates firmly into the end of the timeline. So, basically, it’s wibbly wobbly, timey wimey stuff, but at least this timeline placement makes sense for the franchise. Being a total convergence has been one of the most popular theories regarding the open-world game, and with the chart shown on the website, this may be our most official confirmation yet.

Thoughts on the Legend of Zelda franchise and varying timelines? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below. You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!