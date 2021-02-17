Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Announced for Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is getting a remake for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo announced the remake of the popular Zelda game during today's Nintendo Direct, revealing that the game would get a re-release as part of the Zelda franchise's 35th anniversary. Skyward Sword was originally released for the Wii and used motion controls. While players can still use the motion controls on the JoyCon, Skyward Sword HD will also feature the option to opt out of the motion controls by using the right analog stick to control the sword. This can be used on the Pro controller or by using the Switch's handheld mode. You can check out the full trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD above.

Originally released in 2011, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword detailed the origins of the Master Sword, the recurring magical blade often wielded by Link. The game takes place at the very beginning of the franchise's continuity and follows Link, a resident of the skybound city of Skyloft, as he attempts to rescue Zelda after she is kidnapped by worshippers of the Demon King Demise. Over the course of the game, Link befriends the Goddess Sword and its spirit Fi and eventually strengthens it to become the Master Sword. Eventually, he and Zelda found the kingdom of Hyrule after defeating Demise, but not before the duo's descendants are cursed to be harried by Demise's reincarnation - who would eventually become Ganon.

Skyward Sword received high acclaim when it was first released, balancing the motion controls standard to the Wii with a classic Zelda experience. The game would go on to win multiple Games of the Years award, and received an initial re-release on the Wii U in 2016. Many of the game's innovations, such as the sailcloth and stamina bar, would later appear in Breath of the Wild. Additionally, the main criticism of Skyward Sword - the linear nature of its storyline - led the producers of the game to explore an open-world series, which also directly impacted the design and release of the release of Breath of the Wild.

Special JoyCon controllers, based on the Master Sword and Hylian Shield, will also be released in conjunction with the release of the new game. Additionally, a DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity was also announced, providing more content for Zelda fans to enjoy this year.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will be released on July 16th. Pre-orders are available now.