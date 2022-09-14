The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer May Tease Dungeon Total

The latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is the formal title of Nintendo's sequel to Breath of the Wild, may have teased the number of dungeons that will appear in the game. Since the inception of the series, dungeons have been a staple of The Legend of Zelda. And while Breath of the Wild approached these locales in a bit of a different manner, it looks like Tears of the Kingdom could feature more dungeons than the previous game.

During the opening moments of the new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a number of inscriptions are shown upon what looks to be a wall. Some of these drawings resemble characters like Zelda and Link, while others are tied to mysterious faces that we aren't yet familiar with. Around 30 seconds into the trailer, we see one character that is surrounded by seven objects in total. These objects seemingly resemble tears, which is where Tears of the Kingdom could derive its name. However, it also seems possible that these "tears" may also be associated with seven distinct dungeons.

The reason it's believed that these tears could indicate the number of dungeons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is because items like this in previous Zelda games are often tied to certain dungeons. For instance, in the game The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, players were tasked will collecting six medallions before going to take on the final boss. For the most part, these medallions were only unlocked by completing specific dungeons or temples. Presumably, if these tears are of a similar nature in Tears of the Kingdom, it could mean that each of the objects that were seen on this wall in the trailer could be associated with in-game dungeons. This is just a theory for the moment, but it's one that would make sense given what we've seen from past Zelda titles.

If you didn't already hear, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has finally been given a launch date from Nintendo. The game is set to arrive next year on May 12, 2023, and will be exclusive to Switch.

How many dungeons do you believe there will be in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? And what do you think about the latest trailer for the game? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.