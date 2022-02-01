The Legend of Vox Machina’s Executive Producers Talk Additional Seasons, More Animated Critical Role Shows

The cast and executive producers of The Legend of Vox Machina aren’t content with the hit Prime Video show – they’re hoping for more animated series based on the characters and adventures seen in Critical Role. Last month, ComicBook.com had the chance to sit down with The Legend of Vox Machina executive producers Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, and Brandon Auman to talk about the hit Prime Video series, which is adapted from the first Critical Role campaign.

During the interview, the trio were asked whether there were plans for more seasons beyond the two already committed to by Prime Video. “We have dreams for the moon and beyond,” Willingham said. “Obviously, we planned Season One of The Legend of Vox Machina around the Briarwood arc because it sets up other seasons so well. It has ripples all the way through the end of the story with Vox Machina, however many seasons that would be. If we are lucky enough, then we would love to craft a multi-season approach to the show that will not just make fans happy, but deliver a dynamite story.”

“We’re hoping for all of it basically,” added Auman. “We want every campaign turned into an animated series. We want spinoffs. We want it all.”

“Lots of series, spinoffs, movies, whatever,” said Riegel. “Just keep it coming. If you’ve watched Critical Role, you know there’s no shortage of story. So, we can keep telling this story in this world with these characters kind of forever until someone says, ‘Please stop.’ And we expect a lot of people to want more than just these seasons.”

The Legend of Vox Machina began as a crowdfunded project by Critical Role, a popular web series featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The Kickstarter campaign broke records, raising almost $12 million, with Prime Video picking up the show for an extended first season and a second season. Both Willingham and Riegel are cast members of Critical Role and reprise their characters Grog and Scanlan for The Legend of Vox Machina. Additionally, Willingham is also the CEO for Critical Role, while Riegel acted as the casting director for their new animated project. In addition to the cast of Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina also features a slew of guest stars, including David Tennant, Stephanie Beatriz, and Dominic Monaghan.

With The Legend of Vox Machina still holding a perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating and generating a ton of buzz, the future seems very bright for both the animated series and the web series that spawned it. And it seems that the crew behind the show are already looking ahead to potentially more seasons and other animated projects ahead.

We’ll have more from the cast of The Legend of Vox Machina in the coming days.