The Legend of Vox Machina Recruits David Tennant, Dominic Monaghan, and More as Guest Stars

The Legend of Vox Machina has recruited some major guest stars for its first season. Critical Role announced some of the guest stars for its upcoming animated series via a “Making Of” video revealed this week. The show has recruited a number of major guest stars, including David Tennant, Stephanie Beatriz, Dominic Monaghan, and Rory McCann, to voice iconic Critical Role characters such as General Krieg, Lady Kima, and more. Several Critical Role veterans also make a return appearance, including Khary Payton, Darin De Paul, and Felicia Day. You can watch the full video below:

The video revealed that Tennant will play General Krieg, while Beatriz will play Lady Kima. Joining the pair is Game of Thrones veteran Indira Varma, who will play key Vox Machina ally Allura. Other members of the Council of Emon include Tony Hale as Sir Fince and Khary Payton as Chancellor Uriel.

The Briarwoods and their henchmen will also be played by some major voice talent. Delilah Briarwood will be voiced by Grey Griffin, while Game of Throne’s Rory McCann will voice Duke Vedmire. Kelly Hu will voice Doctor Ripley, while Office Space’s Stephen Root will play Professor Anders. Darin De Paul will play Kerrion Stonefall. The Briarwoods will serve as the primary antagonist of the eries.

Critical Role also recruited The Lord of the Rings actor Dominic Monaghan to play Archibald, a dwarf and rebel leader in Whitestone. Sunil Malholtra will play Gilmore, a shopkeep and one of Vox Machina’s best known allies. Gears of War actor Eugene Byrd will play Jarrett, another ally of the party.

Felicia Day and Bobby Hall AKA the rapper Logic will also appear in minor roles throughout the series. Other voice actors announced include Max Mittleman, Mason Alexander Park, Stacey Raymond, Tracie Thoms, and Gina Torres.

Of course, the cast of Critical Role will reprise their roles for the animated series, while Matthew Mercer (the Dungeon Master of Critical Role who brings every NPC to life in the campaign) will voice Sylas Briarwood and various minor characters throughout the series.

The Legend of Vox Machina will debut on January 28, 2022.