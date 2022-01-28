New Amazon Prime Series Has 100% Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The first three episodes of a new series on Amazon Prime Video has been released on the platform and it’s already a big hit critically. The Legend of Vox Machina, an animated series adaptation of the first campaign of Critical Role, a web series starring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons, is currently sitting at a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With 16 reviews for the series so far the critical consensus reads: “Fluidly animated and intelligently scripted, The Legend of Vox Machina is an addictive treat for fans of Dungeons & Dragons-style RPGs.” The first three episodes of the series are now streaming on the platform.

In ComicBook.com’s official review for the series our own Christian Hoffer awarded the series a “4.5 out of 5” rating, writing in part: “The Legend of Vox Machina’s mix of clean aesthetic with bawdy and bloody content perfectly captures the energy of Critical Role itself. After all, the web series prides itself on having an extremely likable and friendly cast who can’t help but giggle at poop jokes or the occasional reference to anal beads. Occasionally, the tone shifts from heavy or heartfelt moments to dick jokes can be off-putting, but the show manages a weird balance that’s weighted slightly towards humor. Not every joke or visual gag lands in The Legend of Vox Machina, but I found myself laughing out loud at least once during every episode.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Critical Role previously raised nearly $12 million via a Kickstarter campaign to fund production of the series, with Prime Video picking up the series as it entered production. The streamer has already renewed the series for a second season.

The official description for The Legend of Vox Machina reads as follows:

Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first livestreamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills, but also the strength of their bond.

The first three episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina are now streaming on Prime with ten total episodes set to encompass the first season.