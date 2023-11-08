Legend of Zelda Movie Announced: Reactions & The Biggest Questions | ComicBo

A Legend of Zelda movie has been confirmed - now lets talk about the director, casting, the live-action approach and which Zelda game is best to adapt!

A Legend of Zelda movie has been confirmed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures. In this instant reaction Bonus episode, the ComicBook Nation Podcast crew breaks down all the FAQs we already know about the Zelda movie – PLUS discusses the biggest questions and concerns about this film getting made.

Read below for a quick breakdown of the info we know about the Legend of Zelda Movie:

What Is The Legend of Zelda Movie About?

The Legend of Zelda movie is being described as "a live-action film based on The Legend of Zelda," which implies it will use some live-action actors. This has already sparked some controversy among Nintendo fans who think that Zelda should follow in the footsteps of the Super Mario Bros. movie and be an animated feature.

Who Is In The Zelda Movie Cast & Crew?

The Legend of Zelda movie is going to be directed by Wes Ball. Ball directed The Maze Runner Trilogy in the 2010s and is set for an even bigger breakout with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes next summer. Ball may have inadvertently campaigned for the director's job with at 2010 tweet in which he claimed Zelda could be the next Avatar using the innovations in motion-capture technology; now, some fans are wondering if that tweet isn't a sign of a stylistic surprise this "live-action" film could have for us.

The Zelda movie script is being written by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World Trilogy, Kong: Skull Island, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu). No story details have been revealed – including which Zelda video game(s) the movie may be adapting.

No cast has been announced.

Nintendo pioneer and Zelda game creator Shigeru Miyamoto is heavily involved with the film, including this announcement. He is working closely with longtime Spider-Man and Spider-Verse movie producer Avi Arad on Zela – a partnership few saw coming:

This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films," Miyamoto tweeted. "I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the developmeant of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it."

