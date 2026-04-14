LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Reveals Iconic New Silver Age Batsuit (Exclusive)

WB Games has today unveiled a new look at a unique Batsuit that will be available in the upcoming game LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Since its announcement this past year, WB Games has made it clear that Legacy of the Dark Knight is going to honor the long history of Batman. This means that different looks that Batman has had over the years across his various appearances in TV, film, and comics will be represented within this new game. Now, another new look for Batman in Legacy of the Dark Knight has been shown off, and it should excite those who are longtime fans of the comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shared exclusively with ComicBook, this new suit in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is that of Batman of Zur-En-Arrh. Introduced all the way back in 1958 in Batman issue #113, Batman of Zur-En-Arrh is one of the more unique variants of the Caped Crusader ever seen in the comics. Originally, Batman of Zur-En-Arrh was an alien who adopted Batman’s style, albeit with some very big differences. In recent years, Batman of Zur-En-Arrh has been reintroduced in the comics, but has instead been an alternate personality that Bruce Wayne taps into during certain situations.

As for the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh costume itself, it strays away from the hero’s traditional black attire and instead sees him donning a purple cowl and cape to go along with red armor and yellow sleeves. It’s without question one of the more vibrant Batsuits that Batman has ever worn, which makes its addition to the new LEGO Batman game one of the more unique cosmetics that WB Games has confirmed so far.

You can get a look at this Batman of Zur-En-Arrh suit that will appear in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight right here:

Other Batsuits That Will Appear in Legacy of the Dark Knight

As mentioned, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will feature plenty of Batman’s most recognizable looks from the past and present. Currently, WB Games hasn’t revealed the exact number of cosmetic options that will be available in Legacy of the Dark Knight, but the following Batsuits are just some of the many that are known to be in the game.

Batman TV Show Suit (Adam West)

The Dark Knight Trilogy Suit

Batman (1989) Suit

The Batman Suit

Batman Beyond Suit

Batman: Arkham Series Suit

Return of the Dark Knight Suit

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is set to launch in a little over one month on May 22nd. Upon its arrival, the game will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. A version for Nintendo Switch 2 is also in the works, but it doesn’t yet have a release date.

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