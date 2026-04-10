PS Plus Subscribers Frustrated by New Free Game: “Why Did They Do This?”

PlayStation Plus subscribers have found themselves somewhat frustrated by one of April 2026’s new free games. As of this week, PlayStation has pushed out its latest round of PS Plus titles that will be live for the remainder of the month. This wave consists of three games in total which are Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream. And while this remastered Tomb Raider collection is the highlight of April for many PS Plus members, it’s also the game in question that’s prompting annoyance.

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The reason that Tomb Raider I-III Remastered has made some PS Plus users angry is tied to its trophy list. For those on PS5, the Tomb Raider bundle doesn’t feature a Platinum trophy. This lack of a Platinum is due to changes that PlayStation made with the shift from PS4 to PS5, where collections could only be considered as a single list. Conversely, on PS4, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered has three individual trophy lists for each game in the package, all of which have their own Platinum trophies.

Because of this disparity, many PlayStation Plus subscribers on Reddit have said that they’ll be playing the PS4 version of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered rather than the PS5 edition. And while this might be a simple fix for trophy hunters, it forces them to play a lesser version of the game that can’t perform at the same level as the PS5 edition.

“That’s my biggest gripe with game collections on PS5,” said u/No_More_Hero265 of the situation. “You either got one Platinum trophy across every featured game or none at all. When I have to downgrade for more Platinum trophies, we have a problem.”

“I’d love the 120 FPS on the PS5 version, but it’s not worth not getting even a single Plat for me,” added u/UtkaMotion.

Despite many calling for Sony to revert trophies on PS5 to how they once were on PS4, there’s a good chance that this won’t happen. In fact, Sony hasn’t refined trophies much at all this generation since the PS5 hit the scene in 2020. Perhaps with the transition from the PS5 to PS6, Sony will look to rectify some of these ongoing complaints that PlayStation fans have had. In the near term, though, PS Plus subscribers shouldn’t expect anything to change with Tomb Raider I-III Remastered and its PS5 trophies.

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