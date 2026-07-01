New Fighting Game Character Announcements Are Exactly Why I Love The Genre So Much

When it comes to Fighting Games, new character reveals and gameplay updates are incredibly exciting, whether it’s for a title that is about to launch or one that has an established community. In my long history playing the genre, I’ve seen series revived and new games thrive through various announcements that expand what players thought was possible. With EVO Vegas 2026 over the previous weekend, the wealth of new characters and other updates have me itching to try nearly every fighting game in my library.

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There were around 14 different big announcements or pieces of news related to fighting games at EVO Vegas 2026, with not all of them solely about ongoing or upcoming titles. However, not every reveal was related to a new character, with games like The King of Fighters 15 getting a surprising but welcome balance patch for players to enjoy. Similarly, already known DLC for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves was shown off further through the game’s latest character Kenshiro, marking a crossover with the Fist of the North Star series.

EVO Vegas 2026 Saw Several Fighting Games Announce New Characters For Their Rosters

Courtesy of Riot Games

Many different fighting game rosters are gaining new members, including some titles that haven’t been updated at all in many years. Everything from popular titles like Tekken 8 and 2XKO to arcade classics like Art of Fighter 3: The Path of the Warrior are gaining new fighters to enhance the diversity of battles between players. From all the announcements at EVO Vegas 2026 this year, the following games have at least one new fighter in the works:

2XKO – Lux and Samira (final Season 1 DLC characters)

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – Trinity Glassfille (first DLC character in 9 years)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Id + New Stage

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls – Samurai Outriders team with Blade, Loki, & Deadpool

Art of Fighter 3: The Path of the Warrior R – King and Yuri Sakazaki

Rivals of Aether 2 – Gouie and Mina (guest character from Mina the Hollower)

Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys: Celes – Zohar + Balance Patch

Guilty Gear Strive – Robo-Ky Gameplay Trailer (already revealed character)

Virtua Fighter Crossroads – Bakunawa Killer

Invincible Vs. – Angstrom Levy

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game – Iroh, Ty Lee, Lin Beifong, Bolin, DLC Character Poll (Tenzin, Boomi, Amon, Asami, Kuvira)

With additional gameplay trailers for DLC characer Bob in Tekken 8 or Kenshiro in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, this EVO was stacked with news, but these reveals go deeper than you might think. For instance, the reveal of Id for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising shows off a character from the action RPG spin-off Granblue Fantasy: Relink, making the protagonist of that title playable in the fighting game. Longer gameplay trailers for characters like Trinity, Lux, and Mina will likely arrive further down the line alongside Id, but the existence of these characters is enough to generate hype for their respective games.

The improbable nature of the Art of Fighter 3 remaster and new characters is combined well with the conclusion of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls‘ complete roster with the Samurai Outriders team. Both new and old fighting games were given time to shine at EVO Vegas 2026, especially with titles like Vampire Savior (aka Darkstalkers 3) having main stage tournaments for players to watch. Some of the biggest highlights to this year’s announcements depend on which games you follow, but I personally appreciate 2XKO‘s next roster picks after the excellent integration of Thresh and Senna in recent updates.

Theories Around How Newly Revealed Fighters Will Play Is Always Exciting

Courtesy of Arc System Works

The lead up to EVO had fans speculating on what could be announced, leading to a variety of theories that made watching the event all the more exciting. For example, players were eager to anticipate the final team reveal for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, hoping for characters like Blade or other members of Marvel’s Midnight Sons team to join Ghost Rider. Yet, when surprising characters like Loki and Deadpool were revealed, expectations were shattered through the unexpected news.

BlazBlue: Central Fiction‘s character announcement was similarly speculated, with developer Arc System Works’ sudden news about a fighter coming to the older title leading to tons of discussions. Questions about which fighter from the series’ extensive lore could back led to more excitement surrounding BlazBlue than the franchise has gotten in years. As another example, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game showcased a whole roster of DLC characters, but also gave players the exciting opportunity to vote for the 5th fighter in that group.

These reveals have only fueled more conversations around different fighting games, with titles like Virtua Fighter Crossroads, Invincible Vs., and Guilty Gear Strive yet to reveal their main or DLC rosters. The constant ideas and opinions people have about which new characters could appear in fighting games is always one of my favorite topics, as well as the imagined gameplay of potential new faces. Events like EVO Vegas 2026 are a reminder why fighting games can be so exciting, as anticipating their evolution can see titles grow into their best selves.

What announcement from this year’s EVO was your favorite? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!