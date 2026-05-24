LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Injustice and Arkham DLC Leaked

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight DLC has been leaked by a prolific datamining group that goes by XOXLEAK. In other words, the information below comes not from a secret source or anything of this variety, but comes straight from the files of the game. Whether it’s from the latest update or from what the game launched with, we do not know.

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LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight looks poised to be one of the best-selling games of the first half of the year — behind only Forza Horizon 6 on the Steam charts right now — so it’s not very surprising to see the developer already had plans for DLC going into the release. Right now, there are no files indicating any substantial DLC releases in the form of meaty expansions, but there are some interesting tidbits.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight DLC

Over on the social media platform X, XOXLEAK reveals the following villains are being added to the game as Ally Goons for Joker and Harley: Task Force X, Bronze Tiger, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Deathstroke, Javelin, Katana, Killer Croc, King Shark, Lester (The Electrocutioner?), Mongal, Polka Dot Man, Rick Flag, A.R.G.U.S, and “Cops.”

In addition to future villains being added to the game, various costumes for Joker and Harley have leaked.

Both:

Default

Arkham Asylum

Arkham Uni

Holiday

Injustice 2

LBM

BTAS

Squad

Joker Only:

B66

B89

Beyond

Dark Knight

Dark Knight Returns

Nurse

Emperor

Hawaiian

HTV

Joker Movie

Ninja

TB04

The Batman

Villy (Villy Awards)

War

Harley Only:

Absolute

Arkham

Batman Ninja

BOP

BOP TV

HQ Show

Show

Caped Crusader

DarkNights

Dr Quinzel

FAD

GothamK

LBM Nurse

Punk Rock

QWL

Rebirth

Red Dress

SuperH

VOTY (Villain Of The Year)

White Knight

Who Laughs

Now, it’s worth noting that while all of this is in the files, there is no guarantee it will all be released as DLC. Of course, it could be in the pipeline now, but this could change over the course of post-launch development. Further, because it is unclear if this was added to the files with an update, and thus representative of ongoing work, or in the files since the base version, and thus potentially representative of scrapped work, what is above should be taken with a grain of salt.

Traveller’s Tales and WB Games seldom comment on leaks, and we do not expect this to change here, but if it does, we will update the story with whatever either or both have to say.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.