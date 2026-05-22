Xbox Game Beats Subnautica 2 and LEGO Batman to #1 Spot on Steam

An Xbox game has beaten Subnautica 2 and LEGO Batman to the #1 spot on Steam heading into the weekend. This time last week, it was the former sitting on the throne. Meanwhile, many thought the latter would take the top spot this weekend. Unfortunately for both, one of the biggest video game releases of 2026 dropped this week, courtesy of Xbox. This success for Xbox follows Diablo 4 returning to the #4 spot on last week’s Steam weekly charts following the release of a new expansion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The #3 spot on Steam right now is occupied by Subnautica 2. The #2 spot, by LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. The #1 spot belongs to Forza Horizon 6. As it was expected to be, Xbox and Playground Games’ new racing game is proving to be a major hit, just like its most recent predecessor. Like Subnautica 2, and unlike LEGO Batman, Forza Horizon 6 is free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, which no doubt has a major impact on sales. This is why many thought LEGO Batman would be able to beat it on Steam. In other words, the fact that Forza Horizon 6 is in the top spot despite missing out on at least a million or two launch sales is very impressive. Not surprising, though, because Forza Horizon 5 did the same thing, and Forza Horizon 6 is its equal in every way. On top of this, Forza Horizon 6 is $70, which is also applicable with LEGO Batman, but not Subnautica 2, which is only $30. This makes it even more impressive.

2026’s Best Game

As you may know, Forza Horizon 6 is the best game of 2026, according to Metacritic. This is thanks to its 91 on Metacritic, which is a point below Forza Horizon 5, but there is time for this to change. Whatever the case, it is the only game released this year in the 90s on Metacritic, with the next closest games at 89.

Will Forza Horizon 6 hold onto this spot for a little bit? Most likely. If 007 First Light doesn’t manage to dethrone it on May 27, it could hold the spot for a while because there aren’t many noteworthy releases after this for a good chunk of time.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.