It Appears The LEGO Harry Potter Collection Is Coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

According to a UK retailer, LEGO Harry Potter Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch and the Xbox One.

More specifically, a new issue of the Argos catalogue claims the collection will come to the Nintendo and Microsoft platforms this November. The leaked listing was spotted by a Reddit user by the name of “RoosterReviews,” who posted the following:

For those that don’t know: LEGO Harry Potter Collection released back on the PlayStation 4 in October 2016, and combined LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 into a remastered package for the first time on current-gen hardware.

It was believed to be a PlyStation 4 exclusive, but apparently it wasn’t. Or maybe it was a timed exclusive? Whatever the case, it is now coming to even more platforms two years after it hit PS4.

The collection contains content from the seven books and eight films, and follows the usual cast of Harry, Ron, and Hermione as they embark upon an epic journey to thwart the dark lord Voldemort, all with signature LEGO humor and charm.

In addition to the two games, the package also comes with both the Spell Pack and Character Pack DLC. The latter contains the following: Godric Gryffindor, Harry (Yule Ball), Helga Hufflepuff, Lockhart (Straightjacket), Luna (Lion Head), Peeves, Hermione (Pink Dress), Ron Weasley (Ghoul), Rowena Ravenclaw and Salazar Slytherin.

Meanwhile, the former contains the following five spells: Cantis, Densaugeo, Ducklifors, Melofors and Tentaclifors.

As you can see from the listing, the Nintendo Switch version of the game will carry the common Nintendo Switch tax, which is an unofficial tax that often plagues many Nintendo Switch owners who wind up having to pay a little bit extra to play multi-platform games.

As always, take all unofficial reports, leaks, rumors, etc., with a grain of salt, though this seems not only legit, but who goes out of their way to fake something as inconsequential as this? Though it is possible it’s a mistake on the behalf of the retailer, but that seems unlikely.