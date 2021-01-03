LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Seemingly Coming to Nintendo Switch

✖

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, which first released all the way back in 2013, looks like it’s finally going to be coming to the Nintendo Switch. A new listing for the game has stated that a Switch release is now on the horizon even though the game has previously appeared on Nintendo platforms.

Spotted on the official ESRB website, a web page for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes has recently shown up that mentions the game for the Switch platform. The listing itself contains no other noticeable pieces of information outside the fact that it is rated E10+, much like other iterations of the game. A release date, which is the one detail I imagine that many would be interested in, is also nowhere to be seen.

At this point, WB Games hasn’t confirmed that LEGO Marvel Super Heroes will be coming to Switch, so it’s important to note that this might not be transpiring. With that in mind, however, leaks via the ESRB prove to be accurate more often than not meaning that this leak has quite a bit of credibility behind it.

That being said, it is somewhat odd to see WB Games looking to bring LEGO Marvel Super Heroes at this point in time. As previously mentioned, the game has appeared on the 3DS and Wii U meaning that those who owned Nintendo platforms in the past have readily been able to experience this game for quite some time. Still, it does happen to be one of the more popular entries in the long-running LEGO series so it makes a bit of sense to see WB Games looking to try and get some more money out of it.

Obviously, this hasn’t been confirmed to exist just yet but if an announcement does come about in the near future, we’ll keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Would you be interested in playing LEGO Marvel Super Heroes again (or for the first time) if it does come to Switch? Give me your thoughts in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to let me know.