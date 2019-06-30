LEGO’s New Marvel’s Spider-Man Mini-Fig Is a San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive

If you’re headed to San Diego Comic-Con next month (or know someone who is) and you also happen to be a fan of the PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man, you’ll want to keep an eye out for a new mini-fig from LEGO that’ll be available there. The figure is of the version of Spider-Man that you see in the game after he’s acquired his Advanced Suit and features the costume’s bold white spider on the front. You’ll be able to pick one of the figures up at the convention, and there’s a chance you’ll even be able to get one for free.

LEGO unveiled the new mini-fig recently with a couple of screenshots shared on Twitter that showed Spider-Man in his flashy new suit. It’s a very blue figure with the signature reds on it and the spider emblazoned in the middle of the chest.

Judging from how past conventions have gone, there’s a chance that you’ll be able to pick up one of these through a giveaway. If you aren’t lucky enough to get one like that, you can always pick one up by buying it at the convention.

The Advanced Suit was popularized by the PlayStation 4 exclusive which released in 2018, though you don’t start out with this outfit in Marvel’s Spider-Man. You look like your typical Spider-Man at first, but after the traditional suit becomes damaged, Otto Octavius helps Peter Parker out by creating a new suit for the hero to wear. This Advanced Suit is just one of the many, many costumes you can find and wear in Marvel’s Spider-Man, but it’s the signature look of the hero in that game.

This version of Spider-Man eventually found its way into other parts of the Spider-Man universe as well. Though it was already considered canon thanks to it being in the game that’s created by Insominac Games and Marvel Games, it also made an appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. That movie had a ton of Spider-Men from all different dimensions, and though we never actually got to see anyone put on the Advanced Suit, the movie gave the game a nod by having it in the background.

San Diego Comic-Con starts on July 18th and will end on July 21st, so look for this mini-fig there while the event is going on.