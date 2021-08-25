LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gets Release Window and New Trailer

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally has a new release window. TT Games, during ONL at Gamescom 2021, announced that the long-awaited, definitive LEGO Star Wars game would be released sometime in Spring 2022, a whole year after its original release window. In addition to this, TT Games and WB Games also dropped a brand spanking new trailer for the game, complete with a decent look at gameplay.

The new LEGO Star Wars game will feature all three Star Wars trilogies, with a total of 45 different levels (or 5 per movie, a decrease from 6 per movie in previous games.) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will feature over 500 characters from the Star Wars franchise, with playable characters ranging from well-known characters to the more obscure. Players will also have the ability to explore over a dozen planets from the Star Wars universe, including Naboo, Tatooine, Coruscant, Kamino, Geonosis, Kashyyyk, Mustafar, Yavin 4, Hoth, Dagobah, Bespin, Endor, Jakku, Starkiller Base, Ahch-To, Crait, Pasaana, Kijimi, Kef Bir, and Exegon. As part of the announcement, TT Games also released a new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which you can view above.

The announcement comes after months of delays and waiting. The game, which will be the first to include content from all nine Skywalker Saga movies, was originally announced as having an October 2020 release date, but that was scrapped and replaced with an early 2021 date instead. In April 2021, TT Games announced that the game would be delayed, with no updates since.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will come with two editions - a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition will include a Character Collections bundle, which will feature six character packs with characters from The Mandalorian, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.