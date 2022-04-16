LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Leak Reveals First Look at DLC Characters

A new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga leak has revealed our first look at some DLC characters coming to the game. TT Games is planning to add many DLC characters to the game, and has already started to add some. To this end, The Mandalorian Season 2 DLC pack has leaked, revealing our first look at its five characters: Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, Moff Gideon, Bo Katan, and Fennec Shand. We already knew these characters were coming to the game as DLC, but this is our first time seeing what they look like in the new Star Wars Lego game.

The leak is actually the DLC icons for the aforementioned characters and comes courtesy of Reddit and the game’s files. Unfortunately, there’s no gameplay bolstering the leak.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself:

It’s important to remember this is a leak. Like any leak, this should be taken with a grain of salt, even if it’s a datamining leak. These images are real, but they may not represent the final product.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new LEGO game, click here.

“LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a joyful celebration of the Star Wars franchise but is set back by a myriad of technical flaws and questionable design decisions,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “The first LEGO Star Wars game in almost six years, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga provides fans with an expansive trip across the Star Wars universe with all nine core games explored through a mix of open-world levels and set pieces that recreate some of the most iconic scenes in Star Wars history. This is also the biggest LEGO game yet with dozens of worlds to explore and missions that range in scope from puzzles to space battles to boss fights to timed trials. But while the game tries to provide a bit of everything for everyone, it spreads itself too thin in parts as the game has numerous small glitches and technical struggles and a lack of ingenuity or originality in terms of its actual design.”