New LEGO Super Mario Set Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Over the last few years, LEGO and Nintendo have collaborated on a number of sets based on the Mario franchise. This summer, the two companies will release yet another new set, this time in the form of an expansion based around a pair of Koopalings. Titled "Larry's and Morton's Airships," the set includes two Airships accompanied by figures of Larry, Morton, and a Goomba. The 1,062-piece build is set to release on August 1st, and will be priced at $79.99. As the name implies, the set will feature a pair of Airships modeled after their respective Koopalings.

An image of the set can be found below. Pre-orders have already opened for the set, and can be found here at LEGO.com and via Target's website right here.

(Photo: LEGO, Nintendo)

The Koopalings first appeared in Super Mario Bros. 3, released in 1988 on the Nintendo Entertainment System. The seven siblings have been recurring antagonists in the series ever since, appearing in games such as Super Mario World and New Super Mario Bros. U, where they acted as the bosses in each world. The characters have also appeared as playable racers in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The characters used to be referred to as Bowser's children, most notably in The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 animated series. However, Nintendo rectonned that a few years back, and the characters are now depicted as minions of Bowser, with Bowser Jr. being an only child.

In addition to this new Koopalings set, Nintendo fans have a lot of LEGO goodness to look forward to this summer! Back in April, LEGO unveiled a series of sets based on Donkey Kong. These sets will also drop on August 1st, and feature a number of characters and designs based on the Donkey Kong Country franchise. These sets mark the first time that LEGO figures have been offered based on Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, and more. Readers interested in learning more about these sets can do so right here.

Are you looking forward to this new LEGO Mario set? Which of the Nintendo LEGO sets have you purchases so far? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!