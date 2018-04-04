More LEGO The Incredibles Game Details Emerge, Including Character Customization

Inspired by the incredibly popular Disney Pixar film, players will be able to fight crime alongside their super-power fam while exploring all of the familiar places seen in the movie. Harness your own abilities while traversing the blocky lands throughout the narrative. You can take on foes by yourself or with friends, because the upcoming game also has a neat two-player co-op mode to enjoy!

As seen in the video above, the LEGO-fied adventure will make its grand debut on June 15th for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! Pre-orders are available right here. For more about the game, you can check out some of the amazing features below! You can also check out the amazing website right here.

As per Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, this is what we have to look forward to:

Two Movies, One Game – Players can experience the thrilling adventures of the super hero Parr family in new ways as they delve into favourite moments from The Incredibles and Incredibles 2 movies in a LEGO® world full of fun and surprises.

Family Teamwork for the Win – Players must work together and combine the Parr family’s iconic abilities and unique powers to build amazing, massive LEGO® structures. With Mr. Incredible’s unparalleled super strength, Elastigirl’s flexible transformations and the rest of the gang’s awe-inspiring gifts, teamwork has never been so much fun.

City District Based Crime Waves – To rid the city of crime, players can complete action-packed side missions and defeat iconic Super Villains that control the city districts in an open-hub world, including Municiberg, that provides an exciting free-play experience.

Character Customisation with a Twist – Players can modify their character’s appearance and abilities using a customiser themed to Edna “E” Mode, the diminutive, but bombastic fashion designer of super hero outfits.

We’re definitely excited to not only see this game, but to also see it come to the Nintendo Switch as well! The hybrid platform from the Big N has continued to grow its library since launch with more and more impressive titles and ports. This will definitely be one of those games that will be enjoyable, especially with co-op and the way the joy-cons operate!