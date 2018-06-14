Last Chance: Save 20% on ‘Lego The Incredibles’ for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

This is your reminder that LEGO Disney/Pixar The Incredibles is hitting the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One tomorrow, June 15th (which just happens to be the same day that Incredibles 2 arrives in theaters). Naturally, that means that today is your last chance to take advantage of your 20% Prime discount on the physical copy. You can get in under the gun via the following links:

• LEGO The Incredibles (Nintendo Switch)

• LEGO The Incredibles (PlayStation 4)

• LEGO The Incredibles (Xbox One)

You can take a look at LEGO The Incredibles via the trailer above. The official description of the game reads:

“LEGO Disney / Pixar’s The Incredibles is the extraordinary fun-filled adventure that puts you in control of your favorite Incredibles characters. Team up as the super hero Parr family to conquer crime and relive in LEGO form the unforgettable scenes and your favorite moments from LEGO Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles and Incredibles 2 movies.”

“Work together and combine the Parr family’s iconic abilities and unique powers to build amazing, massive LEGO structures. With Mr. Incredible’s unparalleled super strength, Elastigirl’s flexible transformations and the rest of the gang’s awe-inspiring gifts, teamwork has never been so much fun.”

“To rid the city of crime, complete action-packed side missions and defeat iconic Super Villains that control the city districts in an open-hub world, including Municiberg, in a brand-new exciting free-play experience.”

“Modify your character’s appearance and abilities using a customizer themed to Edna “E” Mode, the diminutive, but bombastic fashion designer of super hero outfits.”

On a related note, earlier today we revealed that Disney / Pixar and Build-A-Bear Workshop have joined forces to bring you a new bear and accessories inspired by Incredibles 2!

You can shop the entire Build-A-Bear Workshop Incredibles 2 collection right here. The lineup includes the Incredibles Bear with bright red fur and the Incredibles logo on its chest and paw pad. You can also dress up your bear with an Incredibles 2 sleeper, costume, and hoodie. To top things off, there’s a sound chip option that plays the movie’s theme song.

