Lethal League Blaze PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One Release Date

Independent developer Team Reptile has announced that its unique fighting game, Lethal League Blaze, will launch for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch next month on July 12. It will cost $20. As you may know, Lethal League Blaze first arrived on the scene back in October 18 via PC. And while it didn’t catch on in quite the same as its predecessor — Lethal League — it’s loved by many and was received quite well.

To accompany the announcement, Team Reptile has already released a brand-new trailer showing off the game in action on consoles. You can check it out above.

Lethal League Blaze is pitched as an intense, high speed ball game, with unique characters. It takes place in Shine City, where the anti-gravity ball game has long been illegal, but is being kept alive by an underground group dubbed the Lethal League.

“In the game, the goal is to beat your opponents with the ball,” adds an official pitch of the game. “You can manipulate the ball to get the perfect angle and use your character’s special moves to surprise them. But every strike speeds up the ball or even doubles its speed, up to shatteringly extreme velocities. You can tag the ball to your color, but on those high speeds the tables are quickly turned. You can play locally with friends and foes, by yourself in the single-player modes or battle it out online!”

Team Reptile also provides the following rundown of the game’s “key features:”

Up to four players: Play locally AND online with up to four players.

Easy to pick up, hard to master gameplay: Start off simply hitting the ball faster and faster back and forth. Improve by learning how to use Smashes, Bunts and Special

Abilities to your advantage. Then go further beyond with parries and countering with throws ending with the pure psychological goodness: taunts.

Tons of unlockable extras and secrets: Unlock characters and their outfits as you play. New modes and stages are in there too and even the soundtrack can be unlocked to play at leisure.

Play on your own: Step up to the plate by yourself and beat a series of opponents in the Arcade Mode to reach the beat-blasting bossfight. Then check out the event-based Story Mode that has you playing all sides of the going-downs in Shine City.

Modes and options: Pick your preferred style of play like with HP, one-shot kill or points. And then there are game modes like Strikers, using goals, and something called Lethal Volley…

Wicked Tracks: A Breakbeat, Hip-Hop and House soundtrack featuring the likes of Hideki Naganuma, Frank Klepacki, Pixelord, Bignic, and of course, Klaus Veen.

