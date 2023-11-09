Like a Dragon Gaiden: How To Find Every Coin Locker Keys

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is finally here, and while it might be a shorter game than franchise fans are used to, there's still a ton of side content for players to dive into. One of the most important aspects of the game to tackle in the early game is the Key Lockers. Just like in previous Yakuza games starring Kiryu, you can pick up some key items by finding all of the Coin Lockers in Like a Dragon Gaiden, so getting them as early as possible is highly recommended. Below, you'll find the trick to finding them all, as well as a few specific Coin Lockers you should target immediately to get you a few big upgrades.

How To Find Every Coin Locker in Like a Dragon Gaiden

(Photo: SEGA)

With 50 different Locker Keys to track down, all hidden in a variety of creative ways, it can be a daunting task to find every Key in Like a Dragon Gaiden. Plus, you can't even get them all out of the gate as you'll need to progress through the story quite a bit to unlock them all. That said, finding them is pretty easy once you know the trick. All you need to do is equip a pair of Contact Lenses, and every single Locker Key will pop up on your map. You'll still want to make sure you check every area of the game so you don't miss anything, but this trick makes it much easier to find them.

Finding a pair of Contact Lenses is directly related to the Locker Keys because you can get one for free by opening up the D2 Locker. To find the Key for the locker, you need to find Hiratai on the Sotenbori map. Next to Hiratai, you'll see the Infomen, which is a building you can walk into, but not actually do anything inside. On the ground, you'll see a glowing item, which is the key you need. Take the key to the lockers and you'll have your own pair of Contact Lenses. Alternatively, you can also buy a pair at Mizorogi's weapon shop after it opens.

Where to Find the Coin Lockers

Unlike most things in Like a Dragon Gaiden, the Coin Lockers can't be found on the map, making them easy to miss. If you're looking for them, you'll find them right next to Wild Jackson on the west side of the map. Just before crossing the bridge to north Sotenbori, you'll see the lockers on your left.

The Best Coin Lockers To Open Early

As mentioned, some Coin Lockers are worth more than others. If you know which ones to target, you can pick up a few key items early. Below, you'll find a list of the best lockers to open early, even if you aren't trying to open every single one:

G1 ( Bloody Binding ) – Leave Akame's Hideout, walk across the street, and go up the steps of the club. You should find a key at the top of the stairs

) – Leave Akame's Hideout, walk across the street, and go up the steps of the club. You should find a key at the top of the stairs J1 ( Blesswood Armor Replica ) – Found at the back of the Kiss Shot Billiards and Bar location

) – Found at the back of the Kiss Shot Billiards and Bar location E2 ( Platinum Plate ) – In the basement of the Shofukucho Commerce Building

) – In the basement of the Shofukucho Commerce Building F2 ( Platinum Plate ) – Inside Stijl Bar

) – Inside Stijl Bar H3 (Platinum Plate) – On a sign outside of Kukuru

This will give you two solid pieces of gear to amp up Kiryu's stats and three Platinum Plates that you can sell at the pawnshop to get some extra money. It's all available almost immediately, meaning you'll have an excellent starting point for your adventure.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.